Traffic Woes Grip Delhi Amid AI Impact Summit
Severe traffic congestion plagued Delhi due to the AI Impact Summit, causing significant delays. VIP security arrangements and route diversions led to widespread frustration among commuters. Many reported hours-long traffic jams and frequent navigation rerouting, with officials advising the use of public transport to avoid delays till February 20.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi faced severe traffic bottlenecks on Thursday as the AI Impact Summit led to unprecedented congestion across several key routes.
Commuters expressed their frustration over social media, citing hours-long delays due to VIP security and frequent route diversions.
Authorities urged the public to rely on the Delhi Metro instead of personal vehicles until the summit concludes on February 20.
