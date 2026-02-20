Arrest of Former Prince Andrew: A Royal Scandal Unfolds

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the United Kingdom, former Prince Andrew was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, directly linked to his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. The arrest occurred at his Norfolk home, with detectives now searching two properties as part of the ongoing investigation.

The 66-year-old, who is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was released Thursday evening under investigation, indicating that he has not yet been charged. His arrest is a significant moment in British history, marking the first time in nearly 400 years that a senior royal has faced such legal action.

King Charles III broke royal protocol by addressing the situation publicly, emphasizing the importance of allowing the law to run its course without royal interference. The case, which includes allegations of passing trade secrets to Epstein, continues to garner immense public interest, underscoring a shift in societal attitudes towards royal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)