Arrest of Former Prince Andrew: A Royal Scandal Unfolds

Former Prince Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Released under investigation, his arrest marks a rare royal scandal in the UK. The incident reflects declining deference to monarchy, with King Charles III emphasizing the legal process's integrity amid a public frenzy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-02-2026 01:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 01:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the United Kingdom, former Prince Andrew was arrested early Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, directly linked to his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein. The arrest occurred at his Norfolk home, with detectives now searching two properties as part of the ongoing investigation.

The 66-year-old, who is now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was released Thursday evening under investigation, indicating that he has not yet been charged. His arrest is a significant moment in British history, marking the first time in nearly 400 years that a senior royal has faced such legal action.

King Charles III broke royal protocol by addressing the situation publicly, emphasizing the importance of allowing the law to run its course without royal interference. The case, which includes allegations of passing trade secrets to Epstein, continues to garner immense public interest, underscoring a shift in societal attitudes towards royal accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

