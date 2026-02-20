Nandan Nilekani Advocates AI-Driven Tech Diffusion at India AI Summit 2026
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani highlighted the role of AI agents in open networks as pivotal for technological advancement at the India AI Summit 2026. He underscored the importance of language accessibility and cost-effective AI solutions, emphasizing their potential to revolutionize agriculture and energy sectors on a massive scale.
Speaking at the India AI Summit 2026 in Delhi, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani stressed that integrating Artificial Intelligence with open networks and decentralized ecosystems could serve as a catalyst for large-scale societal transformation.
Nilekani pointed out that India's successful open network systems, like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), offer a proven model for growth. By removing complexity and language barriers, AI agents can enhance accessibility and usability in essential sectors such as agriculture and energy.
Addressing cost concerns, Nilekani emphasized the need for reduced AI inference costs to ensure its viability for the masses, particularly in the Global South. He highlighted projects like AgriConnect as examples of open networks facilitating rapid integration of AI capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
