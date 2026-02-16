Lupin and Spektus Pharma Team Up to Launch DeslaFlex in Canada

Lupin, the pharmaceutical company, has announced a new license and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma to introduce the antidepressant drug, DeslaFlex, in Canada.

This partnership aims to enhance Lupin's CNS portfolio with innovative therapies like DeslaFlex, providing flexibility for treating Major Depressive Disorder.

Spektus Pharma CEO Zarvaan Merchant stated that Lupin's market strength in Canada makes it an ideal partner, highlighting the drug's potential benefits for patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)