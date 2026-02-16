Left Menu

Lupin and Spektus Pharma Team Up to Launch DeslaFlex in Canada

Lupin has partnered with Spektus Pharma to commercialize the novel antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada. This strategic move strengthens Lupin's CNS portfolio, offering personalized care for Major Depressive Disorder. The collaboration leverages Lupin's commercial strength and supportive regulatory environment, enhancing future pharmaceutical launches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:14 IST
Lupin and Spektus Pharma Team Up to Launch DeslaFlex in Canada
  • Country:
  • India

Lupin, the pharmaceutical company, has announced a new license and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma to introduce the antidepressant drug, DeslaFlex, in Canada.

This partnership aims to enhance Lupin's CNS portfolio with innovative therapies like DeslaFlex, providing flexibility for treating Major Depressive Disorder.

Spektus Pharma CEO Zarvaan Merchant stated that Lupin's market strength in Canada makes it an ideal partner, highlighting the drug's potential benefits for patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Vindhyavasini Temple Amid Political Shifts in Ass...

 India
2
India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surveillance

India Seizes US-Sanctioned Iranian Oil Tankers Amid Heightened Maritime Surv...

 Global
3
Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operation

Mumbai Police Crack Down on Filmmaker House Shooting: A Multi-State Operatio...

 India
4
Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

Delhi Education Dispute: Politics vs. Student Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026