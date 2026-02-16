Lupin and Spektus Pharma Team Up to Launch DeslaFlex in Canada
Lupin has partnered with Spektus Pharma to commercialize the novel antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada. This strategic move strengthens Lupin's CNS portfolio, offering personalized care for Major Depressive Disorder. The collaboration leverages Lupin's commercial strength and supportive regulatory environment, enhancing future pharmaceutical launches.
Lupin, the pharmaceutical company, has announced a new license and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma to introduce the antidepressant drug, DeslaFlex, in Canada.
This partnership aims to enhance Lupin's CNS portfolio with innovative therapies like DeslaFlex, providing flexibility for treating Major Depressive Disorder.
Spektus Pharma CEO Zarvaan Merchant stated that Lupin's market strength in Canada makes it an ideal partner, highlighting the drug's potential benefits for patients.
