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Yogi Adityanath Accuses SP of Exploiting Ambedkar's Legacy for Political Gain

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party for allegedly exploiting Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy for selfish political interests. He accused the party of neglecting Dalits and altering important historical names, while highlighting the state's new initiatives to honor Ambedkar's contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:15 IST
Yogi Adityanath Accuses SP of Exploiting Ambedkar's Legacy for Political Gain
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, accusing it of political opportunism by exploiting Dr. BR Ambedkar's legacy. During a program commemorating Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Adityanath accused the party of 'shedding crocodile tears' over the rights of Dalits, while ignoring their plight in practice.

The Chief Minister criticized SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, alleging a disconnect with marginalized communities. He questioned past decisions that altered names of districts and institutions associated with Ambedkar, pointing to political motives behind these actions.

Highlighting new initiatives, Adityanath announced plans to install commemorative structures in Ambedkar's honor across the state. He emphasized the importance of sticking to Ambedkar's ideals, condemning past governance for stalling welfare schemes and disrespecting icons of social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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