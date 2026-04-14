Violent Assaults Claim Three Lives Across City

In a span of just 48 hours, three individuals have lost their lives in unrelated violent incidents across the city, leaving residents and officials shocked.

The first victim, Ankush Ambekar, was brutally attacked by a group in Dadar, following a dispute confrontation. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at KEM Hospital, prompting multiple arrests.

In a separate incident, Naresh Vaghela, a senior citizen, was fatally assaulted near Dadar Tata Bridge over a parking disagreement. Additionally, Abhinav Chaudhary was stabbed in Kherwadi. Police are actively searching for those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)