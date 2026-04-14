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Violent Assaults Claim Three Lives Across City

In 48 hours, three individuals, including a senior, were fatally assaulted in separate city incidents. In Dadar, Ankush Ambekar died following a brutal attack. Near Dadar Tata Bridge, Naresh Vaghela was killed due to a parking dispute. In Kherwadi, Abhinav Chaudhary was fatally stabbed over an old grudge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:15 IST
Violent Assaults Claim Three Lives Across City
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  • India

In a span of just 48 hours, three individuals have lost their lives in unrelated violent incidents across the city, leaving residents and officials shocked.

The first victim, Ankush Ambekar, was brutally attacked by a group in Dadar, following a dispute confrontation. Despite efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at KEM Hospital, prompting multiple arrests.

In a separate incident, Naresh Vaghela, a senior citizen, was fatally assaulted near Dadar Tata Bridge over a parking disagreement. Additionally, Abhinav Chaudhary was stabbed in Kherwadi. Police are actively searching for those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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