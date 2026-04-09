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High-Stakes Diplomacy Amidst Energy Turmoil

India's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri plans to visit Qatar on April 9-10. This visit occurs as India faces LPG supply disruptions. The development follows a U.S.-Iran ceasefire, yet Israel's heavy strikes on Lebanon continue, underlining the region's volatile situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:47 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy Amidst Energy Turmoil
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India's oil minister, Hardeep Singh Puri, is set to travel to Qatar on April 9 and 10, officials in New Delhi announced on Thursday. This strategic visit comes at a time when India, the world's most populous country, grapples with significant disruptions in LPG supply.

The announcement coincides with news of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, a development that could usher in a new phase of diplomatic relations in the region.

However, the Middle East remains tense as Israel launched its heaviest strikes against Lebanon in recent history, highlighting ongoing instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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