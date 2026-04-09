High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iranian Delegation Heads to Islamabad

An Iranian delegation is expected to touch down in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Thursday night. The delegation is arriving for crucial discussions involving the United States and Israel, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan confirmed.

Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam stated that this diplomatic engagement aims to resolve ongoing conflicts, even as Iran remains skeptical. This skepticism springs from numerous ceasefire breaches by the Israeli regime.

Despite these hurdles, the delegation will conduct serious talks grounded in a ten-point plan devised by Iran, Moghadam announced in a message on X.