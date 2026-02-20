Left Menu

Vijay's Bold Stand: No Alliance with BJP Amid Pressure

Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) refuses to form an alliance with the BJP, citing ideological differences. Amid mounting pressures, including a CBI inquiry and attempts to influence Vijay’s film release, TVK stands firm. Party General Secretary Arun Raj reiterates Vijay's stance against aligning with 'communal forces.'

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has taken a resolute stand, refusing to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party claims mounting pressure from the BJP, including a CBI inquiry and attempts to hinder the release of a Vijay film, Jananayagan.

TVK General Secretary Arun Raj emphasized Vijay's clear opposition to aligning with what he terms 'communal forces.' Raj reiterated Vijay's commitment at a party event in Mahabalipuram, stressing that the BJP is considered an ideological adversary.

Arun Raj also addressed inquiries regarding the party's manifesto, stating it is under the direct supervision of party chief Vijay. Despite the BJP's attempts, TVK remains steadfast in its political stance.

