Vijay's Bold Stand: No Alliance with BJP Amid Pressure
Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) refuses to form an alliance with the BJP, citing ideological differences. Amid mounting pressures, including a CBI inquiry and attempts to influence Vijay’s film release, TVK stands firm. Party General Secretary Arun Raj reiterates Vijay's stance against aligning with 'communal forces.'
- Country:
- India
Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has taken a resolute stand, refusing to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party claims mounting pressure from the BJP, including a CBI inquiry and attempts to hinder the release of a Vijay film, Jananayagan.
TVK General Secretary Arun Raj emphasized Vijay's clear opposition to aligning with what he terms 'communal forces.' Raj reiterated Vijay's commitment at a party event in Mahabalipuram, stressing that the BJP is considered an ideological adversary.
Arun Raj also addressed inquiries regarding the party's manifesto, stating it is under the direct supervision of party chief Vijay. Despite the BJP's attempts, TVK remains steadfast in its political stance.
ALSO READ
Bomb Hoax Shakes a CBI Court Twice
Khamenei's Endgame: Iran's Supreme Leader Under Pressure
CBI Nabs Longtime Fugitive in High-Profile Disproportionate Assets Case
Courts Confronting Matrimonial Misuse: A Rising Trend of 'Pressure Tactic' Cases
CBI Cracks Down: Proclaimed Offender Arrested in Disproportionate Assets Case