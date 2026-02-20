Madhya Pradesh Assembly Blocks Adjournment Motion on Indore Water Tragedy
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar rejected an adjournment motion related to the Bhagirathpura water contamination deaths as the matter is sub-judice. Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya acknowledged lapses in governance, while Congress MLA Umang Singhar emphasized the tragedy's impact on affected families.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday declined to admit an adjournment motion regarding the Bhagirathpura water contamination deaths, citing the matter as sub-judice. The motion, raised by Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, was considered inadmissible under assembly rules despite being part of prior discussions.
Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya conceded governance failures regarding the contamination, acknowledging it as a significant setback for Indore. Nonetheless, he emphasized the city's resilience, asserting that the lessons learned should not be politicized. The government confirmed remedial measures had already been implemented.
Despite Vijayvargiya's admission of government lapses, Congress leaders, including Hemant Katare and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, challenged the decision based on parliamentary rules. They urged the issue's discussion, highlighted its emotional weight for the 35 victim families, and sought deeper legislative examination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
