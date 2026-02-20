Scrap Dealer's Golden Integrity Shines Bright

In an unexpected twist of events, scrap dealer Haji Akhtar Khan became the talk of the town for his integrity. Finding a stash of gold in his collection of junk, Khan promptly returned all 100 grams of it to the police, ensuring it reached its rightful owners.

The jewellery, valued at Rs 15 lakh, had been unknowingly discarded by LIC agent Ashok Sharma's family during a Diwali cleanup. The family had hidden the jewellery in a sack of household scrap before heading to the Kumbh Mela last January.

Upon discovering the gold, Khan's immediate decision to report to the police underscores a rare act of honesty. As they verified the items matched those reported lost, the police returned the valuables to the grateful Sharma family. Khan's actions, now celebrated widely, highlight the brighter side in tumultuous times.

(With inputs from agencies.)