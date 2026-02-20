Left Menu

Scrap Dealer's Golden Integrity Shines Bright

Scrap dealer Haji Akhtar Khan's honesty was celebrated after he returned 100 grams of gold, accidentally discarded during a Diwali cleanup, to its rightful owners. The jewellery, worth Rs 15 lakh, was overlooked by LIC agent Ashok Sharma's family. Khan's commendable action stands out in today's news landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:59 IST
Scrap Dealer's Golden Integrity Shines Bright
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected twist of events, scrap dealer Haji Akhtar Khan became the talk of the town for his integrity. Finding a stash of gold in his collection of junk, Khan promptly returned all 100 grams of it to the police, ensuring it reached its rightful owners.

The jewellery, valued at Rs 15 lakh, had been unknowingly discarded by LIC agent Ashok Sharma's family during a Diwali cleanup. The family had hidden the jewellery in a sack of household scrap before heading to the Kumbh Mela last January.

Upon discovering the gold, Khan's immediate decision to report to the police underscores a rare act of honesty. As they verified the items matched those reported lost, the police returned the valuables to the grateful Sharma family. Khan's actions, now celebrated widely, highlight the brighter side in tumultuous times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Back in Court: Defamation Case Update

Rahul Gandhi Back in Court: Defamation Case Update

 India
2
CPI(M) Resignation Drama: Ideological Rift and Leadership Challenges

CPI(M) Resignation Drama: Ideological Rift and Leadership Challenges

 India
3
Wall Street's Weak Start: Economic Growth Slows

Wall Street's Weak Start: Economic Growth Slows

 Global
4
Delhi Metro Embraces AI for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

Delhi Metro Embraces AI for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026