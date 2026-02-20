Sihora Tensions: Religious Clashes Spark Vandalism and Arrests

A heated altercation between Hindu and Muslim groups in Sihora, Madhya Pradesh, led to stone-pelting and vandalism late Thursday night. The police responded with teargas, arresting 49 individuals, as tensions flared over simultaneous religious observances.

Officials reported that no injuries occurred during the violence, which erupted near Azad Chowk, where religious tensions mounted between a mosque and a Durga temple. The district's police and administrative officers assert that the situation is now under control, rejecting the idea of imposing a curfew.

In the aftermath, police have increased their presence to ensure order, while social media circulated videos, escalating public concern. Both communities continue to call for harmony, with government officials emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation and adherence to the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)