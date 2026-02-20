EU Struggles to Finalize 20th Sanctions Package Against Russia

EU envoys failed to reach a consensus on a proposed 20th sanctions package against Russia, which may comprise a comprehensive maritime services ban on Russian crude oil exports, according to EU diplomats on Friday.

The European Union is eager to introduce this next package of sanctions to commemorate the four-year milestone of the Ukraine conflict on February 24. Ambassadors could potentially gather over the weekend to debate this issue further, just ahead of Monday's gathering of EU foreign ministers.

(With inputs from agencies.)