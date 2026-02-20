EU Struggles to Finalize 20th Sanctions Package Against Russia
EU envoys did not reach an agreement on a 20th sanctions package against Russia, which may include a ban on maritime services linked to Russian crude oil. The package aims to coincide with the four-year anniversary of the Ukraine war. Diplomats might reconvene over the weekend for further discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:40 IST
- Belgium
EU envoys failed to reach a consensus on a proposed 20th sanctions package against Russia, which may comprise a comprehensive maritime services ban on Russian crude oil exports, according to EU diplomats on Friday.
The European Union is eager to introduce this next package of sanctions to commemorate the four-year milestone of the Ukraine conflict on February 24. Ambassadors could potentially gather over the weekend to debate this issue further, just ahead of Monday's gathering of EU foreign ministers.
