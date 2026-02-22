Tragedy Strikes as Maharashtra Students Caught in Chennai's Waters

A distressing incident unfolded in Chennai over the weekend as two students from Maharashtra faced misfortune in the sea. One student tragically drowned while another is missing, prompting frantic search and rescue efforts by authorities.

The Maharashtra government has reached out to Tamil Nadu officials, urging them to speed up the rescue operation. The mishap occurred when a group of 26 students visited the seashore, with three venturing into the waters.

The unfortunate students have been identified as Mayuri Chaudhari, who drowned, and Jay Patil, who remains missing. Another student, Raj Kedari, was safely rescued. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is actively liaising with Tamil Nadu to ensure swift and effective relief measures are implemented.

