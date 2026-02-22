Armed Intrusion at Mar-a-Lago: A Crisis Averted

An early Sunday morning incident at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's resort in Palm Beach, Florida, has raised alarms after an armed man attempted to breach its secure perimeter. The US Secret Service confirmed that the suspect, a 21-year-old from North Carolina, was shot and killed by Secret Service agents as he tried to enter the premises.

The suspect, identified as Austin Tucker Martin, was reported missing by his family days before the incident. According to Anthony Guglielmi, a Secret Service spokesman, Martin was armed with a shotgun and carried a gas can. A weapon box was also found in his vehicle. Investigators are still determining his motives.

This incident comes amid a spate of political violence across the United States. In response, the FBI has requested security footage from nearby residents to aid in the investigation. With previous assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign, authorities are stepping up security measures for President Trump. The Secret Service and other federal agencies continue to work under challenging conditions due to a partial government shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)