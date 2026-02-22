Love, Threats, and Arrest: The Jaunpur Court Complex Bomb Scare
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad arrested Vishal Rajan for threatening to blow up the Jaunpur court complex. Upset over his love interest's engagement, Rajan sent threats via fake e-mails demanding ransom from the Chief Minister. He was tracked and arrested with evidence linking him to the crime.
In a startling development, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad apprehended an Azamgarh resident, Vishal Rajan, for threatening to blow up a court complex in Jaunpur. This threat, reportedly sent due to personal motives linked to unrequited love, prompted swift action from the authorities.
The official e-mail of the Jaunpur district judge received alarming threats to bomb the court and Police Lines. The assailant, demanding Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister, had used sophisticated methods, employing multiple e-mail accounts and mobile devices to evade detection.
Following a meticulous investigation by the Anti-Terrorist Squad, which included tracking online activities and scrutinizing digital footprints, Vishal Rajan was arrested. The police recovered multiple mobile phones, SIM cards, and a laptop as evidence. This incident underscores the urgent need for vigilance in the realm of digital communication.
