Left Menu

RBI Monitors IDFC First Bank Fraud: Rs 590 Crore Scandal

The Reserve Bank of India is closely monitoring a Rs 590 crore fraud at IDFC First Bank's Chandigarh branch. The incident led to employee suspensions and government action. Despite the situation, the RBI asserts no systemic risk, focusing on a contained investigation and legal recovery process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:48 IST
RBI Monitors IDFC First Bank Fraud: Rs 590 Crore Scandal
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is vigilantly observing the unfolding Rs 590 crore fraud case at IDFC First Bank's branch in Chandigarh. While addressing reporters post-Budget meeting, Malhotra stressed the issue is not indicative of a systemic banking problem.

IDFC FIRST Bank has suspended four employees in connection with the fraudulent activity, which affected specific Haryana government accounts. According to the bank's official statement, a thorough investigation has been launched, with efforts underway to recover the funds through legal and disciplinary measures.

The bank reports that the fraudulent activity is contained to particular government-linked accounts at the branch, with no impact on remaining clients. In response, Haryana's Finance Department has de-empanelled IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, redirecting government transactions to other authorized banks.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Launches 12th Pay Revision Commission

Kerala Launches 12th Pay Revision Commission

 India
2
BJP Calls for Governor's Intervention in Karnataka's Scheduled Caste Reservation Row

BJP Calls for Governor's Intervention in Karnataka's Scheduled Caste Reserva...

 India
3
Gold Prices Surge Amid Trade Policy Turbulence

Gold Prices Surge Amid Trade Policy Turbulence

 Global
4
New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

New U.S. Tariff Hike Sparks Global Turmoil: Swiss Industry Reacts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026