Left Menu

Ukraine Regains Control Over 400 Square Kilometers of Southern Frontline

Ukraine has reclaimed control over 400 square kilometers, including eight settlements, along its southern frontline since January's end. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced the progress, although it remains unclear how much territory was previously under Russian control or lay within the contested grey zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:46 IST
Ukraine Regains Control Over 400 Square Kilometers of Southern Frontline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has successfully regained control over 400 square kilometers of territory, encompassing eight settlements along the southern frontline, since the end of January. This development was confirmed by Ukraine's armed forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi on Monday. However, details remain vague regarding the extent of previously Russian-held land compared to areas classified as 'grey zones,' which are not entirely under the control of either side.

The recapture signifies a significant advance for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russian forces, although the precise demarcation of these areas remains ambiguous. The notion of 'grey zones' suggests territories that neither party fully controls, highlighting the complex and fluid nature of the conflict.

The statement underscores the dynamic, often unpredictable shifts in territorial control in conflict zones and emphasizes the strategic victories Ukraine strives to secure amid its ongoing military efforts. As both sides continue to vie for dominance, the situation on the ground remains unstable and subject to rapid changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AU Small Finance Bank: A Trusted Workplace for Six Years

AU Small Finance Bank: A Trusted Workplace for Six Years

 India
2
Driving Responsible Growth: TaSIC 2026 Explores India's Consumer Aspirations

Driving Responsible Growth: TaSIC 2026 Explores India's Consumer Aspirations

 India
3
Calcutta High Court Mulls Paramilitary Action to Protect East Kolkata Wetlands

Calcutta High Court Mulls Paramilitary Action to Protect East Kolkata Wetlan...

 India
4
U.S. Commerce Dept. Considers Duties on Asian Solar Imports

U.S. Commerce Dept. Considers Duties on Asian Solar Imports

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026