Sairang Station Upgrade: Transforming Mizoram's Rail Gateway

The central government has sanctioned Rs 97 crore for a significant upgrade to the Sairang railway station, located 21 km from the state capital in Mizoram. Chief Minister Lalduhoma disclosed in the assembly that the improved facility aims to meet international standards, serving as a terminal station on the Bhairabi-Sairang railway line, inaugurated last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the chief minister, the project will require extensive structural enhancements, including vertical and horizontal expansions, and new terminal buildings. The project will also feature aesthetic upgrades both inside and around the station premises. An issued tender indicates that the development phase will commence promptly, aligning with the state's integration into the national railway grid.

Beyond improving passenger amenities, Mizoram seeks to establish Sairang as a critical logistics hub. Discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are underway to build a large-scale warehouse. A joint inspection is scheduled to address land availability issues. Once resolved, the station could bolster regional trade and support local entrepreneurs.