Left Menu

Sairang Station Upgrade: Transforming Mizoram's Rail Gateway

The central government has allocated Rs 97 crore for the upgrade of Sairang railway station in Mizoram. The project aims to transform the facility into a world-class station with modern amenities and infrastructure. Plans include structural expansions, beautification, and the establishment of a logistics hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:46 IST
Sairang Station Upgrade: Transforming Mizoram's Rail Gateway
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has sanctioned Rs 97 crore for a significant upgrade to the Sairang railway station, located 21 km from the state capital in Mizoram. Chief Minister Lalduhoma disclosed in the assembly that the improved facility aims to meet international standards, serving as a terminal station on the Bhairabi-Sairang railway line, inaugurated last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the chief minister, the project will require extensive structural enhancements, including vertical and horizontal expansions, and new terminal buildings. The project will also feature aesthetic upgrades both inside and around the station premises. An issued tender indicates that the development phase will commence promptly, aligning with the state's integration into the national railway grid.

Beyond improving passenger amenities, Mizoram seeks to establish Sairang as a critical logistics hub. Discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are underway to build a large-scale warehouse. A joint inspection is scheduled to address land availability issues. Once resolved, the station could bolster regional trade and support local entrepreneurs.

TRENDING

1
Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Social Equity and P4 Model

Andhra Pradesh's Commitment to Social Equity and P4 Model

 India
2
Transforming Oral Health: Colgate's Landmark Initiative in Haryana

Transforming Oral Health: Colgate's Landmark Initiative in Haryana

 India
3
China Evaluates US Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs as Trump Plans Visit

China Evaluates US Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs as Trump Plans Visit

 China
4
Controversy Surrounds Expelled MLA's Bail Amid New Allegations

Controversy Surrounds Expelled MLA's Bail Amid New Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026