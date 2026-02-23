India Achieves Solar Milestone: 30 Lakh Households Empowered
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the achievement of 30 lakh households equipped with rooftop solar power through the PM Surya Ghar scheme. This marks a significant step in India's commitment to renewable energy and sustainability, highlighting efforts to ensure an energy-secure and future-ready nation.
- Country:
- India
In a notable stride toward clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the achievement of 30 lakh households obtaining rooftop solar power under the PM Surya Ghar scheme on Monday. This initiative signals India's robust efforts in establishing an energy-secure, sustainable, and future-ready nation.
Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, announced this milestone, emphasizing the transformative impact of solar energy in turning sunlight into savings and fostering sustainability. Joshi highlighted the empowerment of countless households now benefiting from this solar-powered initiative.
Sharing his thoughts on platform X, Modi commended the milestone in India's clean energy journey and congratulated all participants in the scheme. The Prime Minister emphasized the role of rooftop solar power in enhancing savings, sustainability, and self-reliance, all pivotal in crafting a green and resilient India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
We are committed to taking India-Brazil trade beyond USD 20 billion in next 5 years: PM Narendra Modi.
When India and Brazil work together, voice of Global South becomes stronger: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian president.
India AI Impact Summit a turning point for the world: PM Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat radio address.
India and Brazil agree that terrorism, its supporters enemies of all humanity: PM Narendra Modi after talks with Brazilian president.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of chip plant -- a Foxconn-HCL JV -- in Jewar, UP.