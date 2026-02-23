Left Menu

India Achieves Solar Milestone: 30 Lakh Households Empowered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the achievement of 30 lakh households equipped with rooftop solar power through the PM Surya Ghar scheme. This marks a significant step in India's commitment to renewable energy and sustainability, highlighting efforts to ensure an energy-secure and future-ready nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 20:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable stride toward clean energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the achievement of 30 lakh households obtaining rooftop solar power under the PM Surya Ghar scheme on Monday. This initiative signals India's robust efforts in establishing an energy-secure, sustainable, and future-ready nation.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, announced this milestone, emphasizing the transformative impact of solar energy in turning sunlight into savings and fostering sustainability. Joshi highlighted the empowerment of countless households now benefiting from this solar-powered initiative.

Sharing his thoughts on platform X, Modi commended the milestone in India's clean energy journey and congratulated all participants in the scheme. The Prime Minister emphasized the role of rooftop solar power in enhancing savings, sustainability, and self-reliance, all pivotal in crafting a green and resilient India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

