BKT's Strategic Leap: Transforming India's Tyre Market with On-Highway Innovations

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT), an off-highway tyre manufacturer, announced its ambitious entry into the domestic consumer tyre market by launching its On-Highway portfolio. This strategic move is supported by an investment of Rs 3,500 crore, targeting capacity expansion and R&D advancements.

Under the On-Highway initiative, BKT unveiled tyres for two-wheelers and medium to heavy commercial vehicles, aiming to tap into India's rapidly growing consumer and replacement tyre sectors. Among its offerings are the ZENOVA and THYROS tyres for city commutes and mixed terrain use, respectively.

BKT's Vision 2030 outlines a strategic roadmap to elevate its revenue to Rs 23,000 crore, with a keen focus on engineering excellence and sustainable growth. The company is set to roll out its products through a robust nationwide distributor network, initially targeting high-demand markets, with the goal of capturing a 5% market share by FY30.

