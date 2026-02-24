Left Menu

BKT's Strategic Leap: Transforming India's Tyre Market with On-Highway Innovations

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT) is entering the domestic consumer tyre market with a Rs 3,500 crore investment to expand its On-Highway portfolio. The company aims to grow its revenue to Rs 23,000 crore by FY30, focusing on tyres for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. BKT plans a phased geographic rollout through a strong distributor-dealer network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:52 IST
BKT's Strategic Leap: Transforming India's Tyre Market with On-Highway Innovations
  • Country:
  • India

Balkrishna Industries Ltd (BKT), an off-highway tyre manufacturer, announced its ambitious entry into the domestic consumer tyre market by launching its On-Highway portfolio. This strategic move is supported by an investment of Rs 3,500 crore, targeting capacity expansion and R&D advancements.

Under the On-Highway initiative, BKT unveiled tyres for two-wheelers and medium to heavy commercial vehicles, aiming to tap into India's rapidly growing consumer and replacement tyre sectors. Among its offerings are the ZENOVA and THYROS tyres for city commutes and mixed terrain use, respectively.

BKT's Vision 2030 outlines a strategic roadmap to elevate its revenue to Rs 23,000 crore, with a keen focus on engineering excellence and sustainable growth. The company is set to roll out its products through a robust nationwide distributor network, initially targeting high-demand markets, with the goal of capturing a 5% market share by FY30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

 India
2
Putin Signals Nuclear Defense Stance amid Global Tensions

Putin Signals Nuclear Defense Stance amid Global Tensions

 Russia
3
Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality

Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality

 India
4
South African Men Repatriated from Russia After Mercenary Deception

South African Men Repatriated from Russia After Mercenary Deception

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026