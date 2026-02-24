Left Menu

Push for Kashmiri Language Official Mandate in J&K Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will discuss a resolution by PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para, advocating for the mandatory use of the Kashmiri language in official communications across identified Kashmiri-speaking regions. The proposal calls for government documents, notifications, and education to incorporate the language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:01 IST
Push for Kashmiri Language Official Mandate in J&K Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to deliberate on a crucial proposal during the second part of the current Budget session. A private member's resolution by PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para seeks to enforce the mandatory use of Kashmiri in official communications across the Kashmir division and identified Kashmiri-speaking areas.

The legislative session, which resumed after a five-week break, will consider this resolution on scheduled dates designated for private bills and resolutions. The resolution, high on the agenda due to a favorable ballot outcome, aims to enhance the prevalence of the Kashmiri language in government operations.

Para's proposal not only advocates for the use of Kashmiri in governmental notifications, orders, and public communications but also suggests its inclusion in educational curricula. Public signboards and official documents would feature the language prominently, further embedding it within the cultural fabric of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Rs 1.58 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

 India
2
Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

 Global
3
Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

Mizoram Reinvents Marital Rights with Landmark Legislation

 India
4
Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

Mexico's Commitment to a Safe 2026 FIFA World Cup Amidst Cartel Clashes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026