Push for Kashmiri Language Official Mandate in J&K Assembly
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will discuss a resolution by PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para, advocating for the mandatory use of the Kashmiri language in official communications across identified Kashmiri-speaking regions. The proposal calls for government documents, notifications, and education to incorporate the language.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to deliberate on a crucial proposal during the second part of the current Budget session. A private member's resolution by PDP MLA Waheed Ur Rehman Para seeks to enforce the mandatory use of Kashmiri in official communications across the Kashmir division and identified Kashmiri-speaking areas.
The legislative session, which resumed after a five-week break, will consider this resolution on scheduled dates designated for private bills and resolutions. The resolution, high on the agenda due to a favorable ballot outcome, aims to enhance the prevalence of the Kashmiri language in government operations.
Para's proposal not only advocates for the use of Kashmiri in governmental notifications, orders, and public communications but also suggests its inclusion in educational curricula. Public signboards and official documents would feature the language prominently, further embedding it within the cultural fabric of the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
