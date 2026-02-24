Probe Launched Into Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash: Weather Under Scrutiny

An investigation has commenced into the tragic crash of an air ambulance in Simaria, Chatra district, Jharkhand, which resulted in seven fatalities. Authorities are examining weather conditions as a potential factor, with further insights anticipated upon the probe's conclusion.

The crash occurred as the Beechcraft C90, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, was en route from Ranchi to Delhi. Meteorological warnings for thunderstorms were in place for certain regions, although none were indicated for Ranchi at the time of departure, according to the airport director.

The incident raises questions on aviation safety compliance and technical protocols, prompting a thorough review of the aircraft's data recorders, operational communications, and maintenance records. A high-level meeting was held by Jharkhand Health Minister to assess the situation and take necessary actions.