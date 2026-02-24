India's Economic Surge: A Closer Look at Growth Dynamics

India's economy is projected to swell by 8.1% in the October-December quarter, buoyed by a revised series using a 2022-23 base year. This marks a continuation of the 8% growth recorded in the first half of the 2026 fiscal year.

The National Statistics Office recently projected a 7.4% real GDP growth for the 2025-26 fiscal year, a noticeable improvement from the previous year's 6.5%. The second estimates, out February 27, may differ due to methodological adjustments.

Despite robust credit growth at 14.6%, Scheduled Commercial Banks show muted deposit growth at 12.5%. State Bank of India's report highlights strong rural and urban consumption, foreseeing further economic resilience.

