Left Menu

KEC International Secures Rs 1,002 Crore in New Orders

KEC International, part of RPG Group, has announced new orders worth Rs 1,002 crore across multiple sectors, enhancing its T&D order book with significant domestic and international contracts. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, highlighted the diversified customer mix and year-to-date order intake reaching Rs 21,300 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:10 IST
KEC International Secures Rs 1,002 Crore in New Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RPG Group's KEC International, a leading global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction company, has secured new orders totaling Rs 1,002 crore across various business sectors, as revealed on Tuesday.

The transmission and distribution (T&D) segment has acquired contracts for high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and cabling both within India and internationally. Additionally, orders have been placed for supply essentials in the Americas.

CEO Vimal Kejriwal emphasized the strengthening of their T&D order book with these new orders, which have diversified their customer base. This brings their current year's order intake to Rs 21,300 crore, solidifying their expansive reach in over 110 countries.

TRENDING

1
Luxembourg-India Regulatory Talks: Strengthening Financial Ties

Luxembourg-India Regulatory Talks: Strengthening Financial Ties

 India
2
Turkey Secures $6.75 Billion for Landmark Bosphorus Railway Project

Turkey Secures $6.75 Billion for Landmark Bosphorus Railway Project

 Turkey
3
Kharge Accuses Modi of Yielding to US Pressure at Farmers' Rally

Kharge Accuses Modi of Yielding to US Pressure at Farmers' Rally

 India
4
Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

Kharge Accuses Modi of Trading India's Sovereignty Under U.S. Pressure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Southeast Asia’s QR Payment Push Is Transforming Cross-Border Trade

China’s Aging Population Puts Growth and Pension System Under Pressure

IMF Urges Clear Mandate and Dedicated Team for Bhutan’s Fintech Sandbox

Moldova Advances Risk-Based Tax Reforms to Strengthen Revenue Collection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026