KEC International Secures Rs 1,002 Crore in New Orders
KEC International, part of RPG Group, has announced new orders worth Rs 1,002 crore across multiple sectors, enhancing its T&D order book with significant domestic and international contracts. Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, highlighted the diversified customer mix and year-to-date order intake reaching Rs 21,300 crore.
RPG Group's KEC International, a leading global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction company, has secured new orders totaling Rs 1,002 crore across various business sectors, as revealed on Tuesday.
The transmission and distribution (T&D) segment has acquired contracts for high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and cabling both within India and internationally. Additionally, orders have been placed for supply essentials in the Americas.
CEO Vimal Kejriwal emphasized the strengthening of their T&D order book with these new orders, which have diversified their customer base. This brings their current year's order intake to Rs 21,300 crore, solidifying their expansive reach in over 110 countries.
