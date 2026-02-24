KEC International Secures Rs 1,002 Crore in New Orders

RPG Group's KEC International, a leading global infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction company, has secured new orders totaling Rs 1,002 crore across various business sectors, as revealed on Tuesday.

The transmission and distribution (T&D) segment has acquired contracts for high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and cabling both within India and internationally. Additionally, orders have been placed for supply essentials in the Americas.

CEO Vimal Kejriwal emphasized the strengthening of their T&D order book with these new orders, which have diversified their customer base. This brings their current year's order intake to Rs 21,300 crore, solidifying their expansive reach in over 110 countries.