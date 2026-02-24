Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation
Karnataka Minister M B Patil engaged with industry leaders to bolster growth in aerospace, defence, auto, EV, and green energy sectors. Patil highlighted projects like aerial taxis and defense electronic hubs while assuring support for infrastructure and policy needs. Discussions also covered the machine tools and energy storage challenges.
Updated: 24-02-2026 22:27 IST
Karnataka's Industry Minister M B Patil held a series of strategic meetings with industry leaders from aerospace, machine tools, automotive, and green energy sectors to discuss growth and government backing.
In a significant revelation, Patil mentioned Suzuki and Toyota's plan to start aerial taxi services in Japan by 2028, with Bengaluru-based Sasmos supplying key components.
Patil reinforced Karnataka's industrial edge, touching on defense electronics hubs and the robust growth of machine tools, auto/EV sectors, and green energy innovations. He affirmed government support for new policies and infrastructure.
