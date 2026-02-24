Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Karnataka's Industry Minister M B Patil held a series of strategic meetings with industry leaders from aerospace, machine tools, automotive, and green energy sectors to discuss growth and government backing.

In a significant revelation, Patil mentioned Suzuki and Toyota's plan to start aerial taxi services in Japan by 2028, with Bengaluru-based Sasmos supplying key components.

Patil reinforced Karnataka's industrial edge, touching on defense electronics hubs and the robust growth of machine tools, auto/EV sectors, and green energy innovations. He affirmed government support for new policies and infrastructure.

