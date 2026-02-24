Call for Reinstatement: Global Entry Program Controversy

In a move sparking widespread debate, the travel industry and lawmakers on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to reinstate the Global Entry program. The program, which facilitates fast-track customs clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers, was suspended as part of cost-cutting measures during a partial shutdown by the Department of Homeland Security.

The decision has faced heavy criticism from the U.S. Travel Association, which argues that suspending Global Entry does not protect personnel as intended, but instead increases pressure on standard lines and inflates security risks. The association pointed out that the program's $120 fee per member supports its costs, challenging the rationale behind its suspension.

Further pressure for the program's reinstatement comes from Virginia Senator Mark Warner who highlighted its operational importance during past shutdowns. As the PreCheck program, which expedites airport security checks, also faced threats of suspension, travel groups expressed alarm amid a high travel period. The suspension is set against ongoing DHS budget issues linked to immigration policy debates.