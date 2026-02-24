Inferno Engulfs Family: Tragic Loss in Meerut Fire Disaster

A tragic fire incident at a three-storey house in Meerut's Kidwai Nagar resulted in the deaths of six family members, including four young children. Officials reported the fire was likely triggered by an electrical malfunction on Monday night.

The house, owned by Iqbal Ahmed, stored a significant amount of clothing material, which possibly fueled the blaze. The narrow access lanes hampered firefighting efforts, as responders struggled to reach the site, ultimately deploying motorcycles and accessing the property through adjacent rooftops.

A detailed inquiry has been initiated by local authorities, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to the grieving family and ordered an acceleration in relief measures. The local community mourns this unprecedented tragedy.