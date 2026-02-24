Schaeffler India's Profits Surge by 32% Amid Automotive Growth
Schaeffler India reported a 32% increase in standalone net profit for the quarter ending December, reaching Rs 327.96 crore, boosted by strong automotive industry demand. Revenue grew 27% to Rs 2,643 crore. Strategic focus on localisation and capital efficiency played key roles in achieving these results.
Schaeffler India, a division of the German automotive component giant, announced a substantial 32% increase in its standalone net profit for the quarter concluding in December, reaching Rs 327.96 crore.
This growth is highlighted by a reported 27% rise in revenue from operations, crossing Rs 2,643 crore, compared to the previous year's Rs 2,082.31 crore. Schaeffler India's financial results reveal continued robust performance in both domestic and export markets in the automotive sector.
CEO Harsha Kadam attributed the growth to strategic localisation and enhanced capital efficiency, which have strengthened earnings despite ongoing regulatory changes. The company's commitment to strategic priorities and consistent dividend payments is designed to ensure sustained shareholder value.
