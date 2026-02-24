Left Menu

Louvre in Turmoil: Leadership Shake-Up Amid Jewel Heist and Strikes

French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted the resignation of the Louvre's director, Laurence des Cars. The decision comes after a notorious jewel heist, ongoing strikes, and criticism over security and financial management at the renowned museum. Macron lauded the move as essential for future stability and modernization.

In a significant development, French President Emmanuel Macron has accepted the resignation of Laurence des Cars, the head of the Louvre museum in Paris, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

The decision follows a tumultuous period marked by a $102 million jewel heist last October, which highlighted serious security lapses at the museum. This incident, compounded by ongoing strikes over pay and working conditions, has frequently disrupted operations.

Critics, including state auditors, have raised concerns about insufficient spending on security and maintenance, as the museum focused on acquiring new artworks and post-pandemic initiatives. Macron praised des Cars' resignation as a responsible step toward restoring stability and addressing critical issues.

