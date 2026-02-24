Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Bihar Highway

In a tragic accident in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, four people, including a six-year-old boy, lost their lives, and 11 others sustained injuries in a collision involving a bus, a commercial vehicle, and an e-rickshaw. The incident occurred near Bagri Pul in Naugachia subdivision on Tuesday evening.

Bhagalpur DM Nawal Kishor Choudhary confirmed the fatalities, which included a child and a woman, emphasizing that most injured individuals have now been treated and are out of danger. The local administration is coordinating with family members of the victims, including those residing outside Bhagalpur.

Addressing recurring accidents in the area due to heavy traffic, DM Choudhary noted the government's approval for widening the road. Meanwhile, an FIR is set to be filed, and authorities are working to identify the bus driver and owner for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)