Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Bihar Highway

In Bhagalpur district, Bihar, a collision involving a bus, a commercial vehicle, and an e-rickshaw resulted in four fatalities, including a child, and injured 11 others. The district administration is responding, and actions are being taken to enhance road safety due to frequent accidents on this route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhagalpur | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:42 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Bihar Highway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, four people, including a six-year-old boy, lost their lives, and 11 others sustained injuries in a collision involving a bus, a commercial vehicle, and an e-rickshaw. The incident occurred near Bagri Pul in Naugachia subdivision on Tuesday evening.

Bhagalpur DM Nawal Kishor Choudhary confirmed the fatalities, which included a child and a woman, emphasizing that most injured individuals have now been treated and are out of danger. The local administration is coordinating with family members of the victims, including those residing outside Bhagalpur.

Addressing recurring accidents in the area due to heavy traffic, DM Choudhary noted the government's approval for widening the road. Meanwhile, an FIR is set to be filed, and authorities are working to identify the bus driver and owner for further legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Upholds Integrity of Prosecution in Activist's Assassination Case

Judge Upholds Integrity of Prosecution in Activist's Assassination Case

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence

Escalating Tensions: Pakistan Grapples with Militant Violence

 Global
3
Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

Charles Kushner: A Disruptive Diplomat in Paris

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026