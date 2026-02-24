Vande Bharat Express: Extension from Srinagar to Jammu Delayed

The much-anticipated extension of the Vande Bharat Express service, connecting Srinagar to Jammu, has faced an unexpected delay. Just hours after the announcement, the Railway Board decided to pause the scheduled March 1 extension.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Uchit Singhal, cited unforeseen circumstances for the postponement but assured that further updates will be communicated promptly. Northern Railways had earlier announced that the premium service would enhance connectivity between the twin capitals of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Vande Bharat Express was initially flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, providing crucial all-weather rail connectivity to the Kashmir Valley under the USBRL project. The service, currently running between Srinagar and Katra, was set to operate with upgraded 20-car coaches between Jammu and Srinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)