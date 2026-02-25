Adrish and Satvyk: Leading India's Zero-Waste and Clean Food Revolution

In an ambitious stride towards sustainability, Siddhagiri Swasthya's brands Adrish and Satvyk emerge as pioneers in India's clean food infrastructure, placing zero-waste retail at its forefront. Their mission revolves around facilitating conscious living in a practical, transparent, and accessible manner, redefining food from farm to kitchen.

Adrish, India's first zero-waste retail chain, offers a unique shopping experience absent of single-use plastic. With over 50 stores nationwide and a diverse range of 800+ organic products, Adrish emphasizes ethical sourcing and empowering local farmers and women's self-help groups, significantly reducing plastic waste.

Bridging the gap between zero-waste retail and clean-label packaged goods is Satvyk, leveraging Adrish's infrastructure. With a presence in online and offline channels, Satvyk is making organic groceries available on a larger scale with minimal processing. Both brands are committed to expanding environmentally beneficial practices across India and globally.

