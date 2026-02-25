Uttar Pradesh Invites Japanese Investment Amidst Economic Boom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's fastest-growing economy in a speech at the Uttar Pradesh Investment Roadshow in Tokyo, urging Japanese companies to invest. The state's GSDP and per capita income have tripled in nine years, driven by expanding infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

Adityanath promoted investment opportunities in food processing, warehousing, and logistics, highlighting the state's abundant water resources that support agriculture and new sectors like green hydrogen. With a large working-age population, Uttar Pradesh offers skilled, affordable manpower across various industries.

He also underscored cultural ties, noting Uttar Pradesh's significance in Hindu and Buddhist history, and described initiatives to boost spiritual tourism. This effort is part of his two-nation tour, enhancing strategic and economic links, as he visited Singapore earlier this week.

