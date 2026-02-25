Blaze at Gandhi Circle: Car Catches Fire

A car unexpectedly caught fire near Gandhi Circle, police confirmed on Wednesday. Thankfully, no casualties resulted from the incident.

The driver, identified as Amit Dhabas, was heading home from a car service when he noticed smoke from his CNG-fitted vehicle. Reacting promptly, he stopped and exited the vehicle, seconds before it was engulfed in flames.

Authorities were quick to arrive at the scene, temporarily halting traffic. The charred remains of the car were cleared shortly thereafter, allowing normal traffic flow to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)