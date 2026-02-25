NexTech Human Capital 2026: AI Meets HR Leadership

The Economic Times NexTech Human Capital Summit 2026 showcased the intersection of AI and HR leadership under the theme 'Minds & Machines: Shaping Tomorrow.' Held in Gurugram, the summit gathered top business executives, policymakers, and technologists to discuss transformative AI impacts on talent management and organizational dynamics.

Dave Ulrich, a leading HR authority, emphasized AI's role as an enabler in HR's evolution, urging the sector to translate technology into tangible business outcomes. Keynote speakers, including Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal, shared insights on resilience and excellence, underscoring the need for adaptive strategies in the evolving workforce landscape.

With over 2,000 attendees, including CEOs, CHROs, and HR innovators, the summit became a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange and strategic dialogue. The launch of ETHRWorld's Global Tech Transformations 2026 report highlighted global HR digitization trends, reinforcing AI's growing role in workforce planning and decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)