BKT Expands Into Indian Consumer Tyre Market with New Luxury Range
Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), a leader in Off-Highway Tyres, debuts in India's consumer tyre sector with a new On-Highway product line. The launch marks a transformative expansion, introducing tyres for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. BKT's strategic plan aims for revenue growth and increased market share by 2030.
Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), a global authority in the Off-Highway Tyre segment, has made a significant debut in India's consumer tyre market by unveiling its On-Highway portfolio. This move marks a strategic departure from their traditional focus, as BKT introduces specifically engineered tyres for two-wheelers and medium to heavy commercial vehicles.
The new product lines, BKT ZENOVA for city commuting and BKT THYROS for mixed terrains, aim to capture the burgeoning two-wheeler segment. Additionally, the company has rolled out commercial tyres like BKT m.Loadxpert and BKT Milexpert RG, slated for a 2026 launch, targeting high-demand sectors such as construction logistics and regional cargo movement.
By investing INR 3,500 crore in scaling manufacturing, expanding R&D, and bolstering distribution, BKT's Vision 2030 plans foresee a revenue surge to INR 23,000 crore, ensuring its robust footprint in India's evolving mobility ecosystem.
