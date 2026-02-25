BKT Expands Into Indian Consumer Tyre Market with New Luxury Range

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT), a global authority in the Off-Highway Tyre segment, has made a significant debut in India's consumer tyre market by unveiling its On-Highway portfolio. This move marks a strategic departure from their traditional focus, as BKT introduces specifically engineered tyres for two-wheelers and medium to heavy commercial vehicles.

The new product lines, BKT ZENOVA for city commuting and BKT THYROS for mixed terrains, aim to capture the burgeoning two-wheeler segment. Additionally, the company has rolled out commercial tyres like BKT m.Loadxpert and BKT Milexpert RG, slated for a 2026 launch, targeting high-demand sectors such as construction logistics and regional cargo movement.

By investing INR 3,500 crore in scaling manufacturing, expanding R&D, and bolstering distribution, BKT's Vision 2030 plans foresee a revenue surge to INR 23,000 crore, ensuring its robust footprint in India's evolving mobility ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)