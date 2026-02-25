Left Menu

Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

A 29-year-old legal professional was arrested in Gurugram for sending a fake bomb threat email to a company to prevent his girlfriend's interview following an argument. The suspect, from Kolkata and holding an LLM from London, intended to stall the interview to resolve the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:57 IST
Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A legal expert based in Gurugram was arrested after allegedly sending a fake bomb threat to the DLF Horizon Centre to disrupt his girlfriend's job interview. The act was reportedly driven by personal conflict, aiming to stall the interview by inducing fear.

The accused, a 29-year-old with an LLM from London, confessed to fabricating the email in hopes of regaining favor with his girlfriend. Police investigations revealed that this was his first offense, with no prior criminal record.

Gurugram police responded swiftly to the threat, deploying bomb disposal units that found no suspicious items. Security officials at Corporate Edge reported the threat, leading to the prompt arrest of the suspect, who is currently under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIA arrests 2 more terror operatives in connection with Delhi bomb blast case: Officials.

NIA arrests 2 more terror operatives in connection with Delhi bomb blast cas...

 India
2
Real Estate Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing in Howrah

Real Estate Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing in Howrah

 India
3
Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026