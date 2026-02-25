Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

A legal expert based in Gurugram was arrested after allegedly sending a fake bomb threat to the DLF Horizon Centre to disrupt his girlfriend's job interview. The act was reportedly driven by personal conflict, aiming to stall the interview by inducing fear.

The accused, a 29-year-old with an LLM from London, confessed to fabricating the email in hopes of regaining favor with his girlfriend. Police investigations revealed that this was his first offense, with no prior criminal record.

Gurugram police responded swiftly to the threat, deploying bomb disposal units that found no suspicious items. Security officials at Corporate Edge reported the threat, leading to the prompt arrest of the suspect, who is currently under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)