Fugitive's Return: Arrest at Mangaluru Airport

Ibrahim Batees, a resident of Bantwal taluk, was apprehended at Mangaluru International Airport after evading authorities for nearly two years. He was wanted in connection with a 2019 criminal case, involving charges such as mischief, robbery, and wrongful restraint.

Acting on a tip-off about his arrival from a Middle Eastern country, the police from Vitla station, with assistance from airport immigration officials, arrested Batees upon his landing. He had previously failed to attend court proceedings related to his charges.

Following his arrest, Batees was brought before a jurisdictional court that remanded him to judicial custody until March 7, 2026. Investigations into the case continue as authorities probe further details of his activities while he was abroad.

