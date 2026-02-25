Fugitive's Return: Arrest at Mangaluru Airport
Ibrahim Batees, who had been wanted in a criminal case since 2019, was arrested at Mangaluru International Airport. Charged with various offenses under the IPC and other acts, he had been absconding abroad for nearly two years. Local police detained him upon his return, and he has been remanded to judicial custody.
- Country:
- India
Ibrahim Batees, a resident of Bantwal taluk, was apprehended at Mangaluru International Airport after evading authorities for nearly two years. He was wanted in connection with a 2019 criminal case, involving charges such as mischief, robbery, and wrongful restraint.
Acting on a tip-off about his arrival from a Middle Eastern country, the police from Vitla station, with assistance from airport immigration officials, arrested Batees upon his landing. He had previously failed to attend court proceedings related to his charges.
Following his arrest, Batees was brought before a jurisdictional court that remanded him to judicial custody until March 7, 2026. Investigations into the case continue as authorities probe further details of his activities while he was abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia Urges Diplomats' Families to Leave Middle East Amid Rising Tensions
Global Tensions Escalate: Diplomatic Dependents Withdrawn Amid Middle East Unrest
Tensions Rise: Australia Advises Diplomats to Exit the Middle East
Delhi court sends couple to 14-day judicial custody over charge of hurling racial slurs at neighbours from Northeast.
Court Orders Judicial Custody for Couple in Racial Slur Case