Qantas Airways CEO Optimistic About U.S. Route Recovery

Qantas Airways CEO Vanessa Hudson addressed analysts on Thursday, focusing on the current demand challenges the airline faces on its U.S. routes. Despite this, Hudson expressed a positive outlook.

During an earnings call, Hudson noted the strengthening of the Australian dollar, which she believes will help bolster demand in the near future.

She is confident that the routes will see greater stability by the second half of the financial year, which concludes on June 30, viewing the present demand issues as only temporary setbacks.

