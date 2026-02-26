Qantas Airways CEO Optimistic About U.S. Route Recovery
Qantas Airways CEO Vanessa Hudson expressed optimism about the recovery of demand on the airline's U.S. routes. She attributed the anticipated improvement to the strengthening of the Australian dollar and views the current demand weakness as temporary, expecting recovery in the second half of the financial year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 07:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 07:03 IST
Qantas Airways CEO Vanessa Hudson addressed analysts on Thursday, focusing on the current demand challenges the airline faces on its U.S. routes. Despite this, Hudson expressed a positive outlook.
During an earnings call, Hudson noted the strengthening of the Australian dollar, which she believes will help bolster demand in the near future.
She is confident that the routes will see greater stability by the second half of the financial year, which concludes on June 30, viewing the present demand issues as only temporary setbacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
