IAEA Signs Major Deals to Boost Colombia’s Nuclear, Health and Food Sectors

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi has signed a series of landmark agreements with Colombia aimed at expanding the peaceful use of nuclear technology across agriculture, energy, cancer care and environmental protection.

During a high-level visit to Cartagena and Bogotá, Mr Grossi met senior government leaders and formalised partnerships designed to strengthen Colombia’s food systems, healthcare capacity and energy planning.

Roadmap for Nuclear Science and Development

Mr Grossi and Colombia’s Chancellor, Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio, signed a new national roadmap to promote nuclear technology across key sectors, including:

Nuclear security

Food and agriculture

Human health

Water resource management

Energy and industry

The agreements position nuclear science as a strategic development tool to enhance economic resilience and sustainability.

Atoms4Food: Strengthening Agriculture and Exports

Under the IAEA’s flagship Atoms4Food initiative, the Agency will work with Colombia to improve food security and agricultural productivity.

In a separate agreement with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Martha Carvajalino, the IAEA committed support for sustainable agriculture and efforts to combat transboundary potato disease — a significant threat to crop yields and rural livelihoods.

Nuclear techniques such as isotope tracing and mutation breeding can help improve crop resilience, reduce pests and enhance soil and water management, boosting export potential.

Nuclear Energy Exploration

Mr Grossi and Minister of Mines and Energy Edwin Palma Egea agreed that the IAEA will support Colombia as it explores nuclear power as part of its future energy mix.

Colombia is examining options to diversify its energy portfolio and enhance long-term energy security, particularly as demand rises and climate commitments intensify. The IAEA will provide technical guidance on feasibility, regulatory frameworks and safety standards.

Rays of Hope: Cancer Care Expansion

Cancer remains a growing public health challenge in Colombia. According to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), cancer cases and deaths in Colombia are projected to rise by approximately 40% by 2030 and nearly 50% by 2040.

Through its Rays of Hope initiative, the IAEA is supporting Colombia with:

Radiotherapy equipment

Specialist training

Technical expertise

Expanded access to high-quality cancer treatment

During the visit, Colombia’s National Cancer Institute was officially designated a Rays of Hope Anchor Centre, strengthening regional cancer treatment capacity. Mr Grossi met with Institute Director Carolina Wiesner to formalise the designation.

Tackling Marine Plastic Pollution

Under the IAEA’s NUTEC Plastics initiative, Colombia’s Institute for Marine and Coastal Research (INVEMAR) was designated an IAEA Collaborating Centre.

The initiative uses nuclear and isotopic techniques to monitor microplastics in marine environments and improve plastic recycling technologies.

The designation ceremony was attended by representatives from Colombia’s Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development and INVEMAR leadership, reinforcing Colombia’s role in regional environmental research.

Disaster Preparedness and Nuclear Safety

In Bogotá, Mr Grossi signed an agreement with Carlos Carrillo Arenas, Director of Colombia’s National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, to strengthen preparedness and coordination — including in nuclear and radiological emergencies.

The agreement enhances Colombia’s capacity to respond to disasters while maintaining nuclear safety and security standards.

Supporting Nuclear Governance

Mr Grossi also met with civil society representatives, lawmakers, Women in Nuclear Colombia and Red Nuclear Colombiana, thanking them for their support of the IAEA’s mission.

The Agency is assisting Colombia in drafting a national nuclear law to establish a robust regulatory framework aligned with international standards.

“I thanked them for the message and support for the mission of the IAEA, to promote the safe and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology in Colombia,” Mr Grossi said.

The visit marks a significant step in deepening cooperation between the IAEA and Colombia, positioning nuclear science as a tool for sustainable development, environmental protection and improved public health.