India's HPV Vaccine Launch: A New Dawn in Cervical Cancer Prevention

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign for 14-year-old girls from Ajmer, Rajasthan, aiming to curb preventable cervical cancers. The campaign will administer the Gardasil 4 vaccine, protecting against HPV types causing cervical cancer. It will be coordinated nationwide with virtual participation from various states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate a landmark national HPV vaccination campaign for girls aged 14 from Ajmer, Rajasthan, on February 28. The effort focuses on reducing cervical cancer incidence among women through the administration of Gardasil 4, a quadrivalent HPV vaccine targeting cancer-causing HPV types.

The Union health ministry communicated this initiative through an official letter on February 25, highlighting the Prime Minister's consent to spearhead the campaign. This event will see real-time participation from all states and Union territories, connecting virtually to involve their local leaders and health officials.

The campaign underscores the importance of preventing cervical cancer with available vaccines. As a voluntary program, parental consent is necessary for the vaccination process. The distribution of vaccines across health facilities aims to maximize coverage over a three-month span, with future availability on routine immunization days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

