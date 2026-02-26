Left Menu

Stellantis Stumbles in the EV Transition: Multi-Billion Euro Losses Reveal Challenges

Stellantis reported a net loss of €20.1 billion in the second half of 2025 due to writedowns tied to electric vehicle ambitions. Despite a 10% rise in net revenues, the complex shift from petrol to electric vehicles has negatively impacted the automaker, causing shares and profits to decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:54 IST
On Thursday, Stellantis disclosed a net loss of €20.1 billion, equating to $23.8 billion, for the latter half of 2025. This financial strain, forecasted weeks earlier, stems from considerable multi-billion euro writedowns reflecting the company's reduced electric vehicle goals.

The losses signify broader struggles in the automotive industry as international car manufacturers tackle the challenges of transitioning from petrol engines to electric vehicles. Stellantis, known for brands like Jeep and Peugeot, attributed last year's €25.4 billion in total writedowns, primarily to overestimations in EV transition speed, according to CEO Antonio Filosa.

Despite a promising 10% increase in net revenues for the July-December period, and an 11% boost in vehicle shipments, analysts anticipate a difficult path ahead. While there may be future recovery, other OEMs appear less risky, prompting Stellantis shares to underperform compared to Italy's blue-chip index.

