Myntra Celebrates 19th Birthday with Unmissable Offers at Birthday Blast Event

Myntra, a leader in the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle market in India, is marking its 19th anniversary with the eagerly awaited Myntra Birthday Blast. Set to commence on February 28, Insider customers can access offers 24 hours earlier, from February 27, during this grand sale event.

This edition of the Birthday Blast promises a vast selection of over 6 million styles from more than 20,000 brands. Categories poised to gain traction include Men's and Women's Ethnic Wear and Beauty and Personal Care, driven by festive and wedding season demands. The event will feature new brand launches and collections, especially for younger audiences, alongside a commitment to hyper-speed deliveries in major cities.

Myntra's Head of Category and Revenue, Ritesh Mishra, highlights the significance of the celebration in connecting with millions of customers. Customers can expect enticing deals including Brand Mania and 19 Minutes 19 Deals. The platform's advanced tech and social commerce strength continue to enhance Myntra's appeal, fostering interactive shopping experiences.