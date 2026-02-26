VinFast Paves India's EV Future with Innovative Exchange Programme

VinFast is accelerating India's shift to electric vehicles by launching an innovative exchange programme that swaps petrol cars for local EV models, VF 6 and VF 7. These models come with exclusive financial incentives and extensive aftersales support.

The transition in India is visible beyond policy ambitions, with substantial footprints in state budgets, urban projects, and growing EV infrastructure. VinFast continues to build a comprehensive network, ensuring EV ownership involves minimal disruption to consumer habits.

With substantial investment and strategic collaborations, VinFast offers a seamless transition to electric mobility. Its strategy contributes to India's ongoing green transformation, making electric vehicles a viable and attractive option for the masses.

