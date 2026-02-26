Assam's Tea Garden Workers Get Wage Boost Amid Election Fever

Left Menu

The Assam government has announced a wage increase of Rs 30 for tea garden workers as assembly elections approach. Daily wages will now be Rs 280 in the Brahmaputra valley and Rs 258 in the Barak valley. The cabinet also reduced VAT on aviation turbine fuel by 5 percent.

In a strategic move ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Assam government has increased the daily wages of tea garden workers by Rs 30. This decision raises wages to Rs 280 in the Brahmaputra valley and Rs 258 in the Barak valley.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the wage hike following a state cabinet meeting. He stated that this interim measure will take effect from April 1st. This marks the first wage increase since October 2023, when workers saw an Rs 18 hike.

In related news, the cabinet also decided to cut the Value Added Tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel by 5 percent, achieving price parity between Kolkata and Guwahati fuel prices.

