China's New Policy Directions: Boosting the Domestic Market

The Chinese Communist Party plans to introduce more active macro policies, focusing on policy coordination. Discussions emphasized stabilizing employment and strengthening the domestic market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:09 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese Communist Party aims to implement more active macroeconomic policies, emphasizing targeted coordination, as reported by Xinhua following a politburo meeting.

The meeting also highlighted efforts to stabilize employment within the nation.

Building a robust domestic market was a key focus area discussed during the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

