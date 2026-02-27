Left Menu

Glenmark's US Expansion: Generic Sodium Phosphates Injection Launch

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals plans to launch a generic sodium phosphates injection in the US by April 2026. This product is equivalent to Hosira Inc's drug, with annual sales of USD 66.8 million. Currently, Glenmark shares are trading at Rs 2,144.50 on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to bring a generic sodium phosphates injection to the US market. The pharmaceutical giant, based in Mumbai, stated the product is therapeutically identical to Hosira Inc's existing drug.

Set for release in April 2026, Glenmark's sodium phosphates injection is expected to make a significant impact in the American market. According to data from IQVIA, the reference drug achieved sales of approximately USD 66.8 million for the year ending December 2025.

Market watchers noted that shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose by 0.82 percent, reaching Rs 2,144.50 on the BSE following the announcement.

