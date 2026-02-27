Glenmark's Strategic US Launch of Generic Sodium Phosphates Injection

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced an upcoming strategic entry into the US market with its generic sodium phosphates injection, set for release in April 2026. The pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Mumbai, has successfully developed a product therapeutically equivalent to Hosira Inc's reference drug.

The anticipated launch aligns with promising market data, which revealed that the Sodium Phosphates Injection USP single-dose vials commanded sales around USD 66.8 million for the year ending December 2025, according to IQVIA statistics. This represents a significant opportunity for Glenmark in the competitive US pharmaceutical market.

The announcement contributed positively to investor sentiment, as indicated by a 0.82% increase in Glenmark's share price to Rs 2,144.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. This development could position Glenmark as a key player in the generic pharmaceuticals segment in the US.