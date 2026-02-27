Canada's Economic Setback: Slow Growth Amid Inventory Drawdown

Canada faced an economic setback as the country's economy contracted by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, falling short of expectations. The contraction marks the slowest annual growth since the pandemic in 2020, led by a heavy drawdown in inventories as manufacturers relied on stockpiled goods to meet demand.

Despite a modest uptick in exports and household spending, and increased government investments, the overall growth could not counterbalance the significant reductions in inventories amounting to C$23.46 billion. Residential investments also declined by 4.4%, further impacting the GDP.

Looking forward, Statistics Canada anticipates a stall in GDP growth into January, with a potential for data revision. This slow growth phase keeps the Canadian dollar and bond yields relatively steady, although highlighting an overall cautious economic outlook.